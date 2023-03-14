Assam CEE 2023: ASTU to begin registration today on astu.ac.in

Assam CEE 2023 Registration: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will begin the online registration process for the Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2023) on March 14.

The notification has been issued on on astu.ac.in and according to it, candidates can apply up to April 3 on the same website.

The entrance exam will be held on May 28, Sunday, from 11 am to 2 pm.

ASTU will issue admit cards 15 days before the exam date and results will be declared within 10 days of the exam.

The syllabus of the entrance test will be based on Class 11 and 12 syllabi of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

There will be a single paper comprising of multiple-choice questions. The duration of the test is three hours.

Each subject of the paper – Physics, Chemistry and Maths – will carry 40 questions. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four (+4) marks. Negative marking (-1) will be applicable to each incorrect answer.

The application fee of Assam CEE 2023 is ₹1,000.

The entrance test is held for admission to first year BTech courses at Engineering colleges of Assam.

How to apply for Assam CEE 2023

Go to astu.ac.in. Go to the Assam CEE 2023 page and click on the registration link (the link may also be displayed on the home page of the university website). Fill the registration form and login with your credentials. Fill the application form, upload documents. Pay the exam fee and submit the form. Save a copy of the confirmation page for future uses.