Assam CEE 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at astu.ac.in, get link here

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will end the registration process for the Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2023) on April 3. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website at astu.ac.in. Assam CEE 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at astu.ac.in

The entrance exam will be conducted on May 28, Sunday, from 11 am to 2 pm. The duration of the exam will be three hours

ASTU will release the admit cards 15 days before the exam date and results will be declared within 10 days of the exam. The ASSAM CEE 2023 registration fee is ₹1000.

Here's the direct link to apply

Assam CEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in.

Fill out the registration form and log in with your credentials.

Fill out the application form

Upload documents.

Pay the exam fee

Submit the form for future reference.