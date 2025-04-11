Assam CEE 2025 admit card releasing tomorrow at astu.ac.in, here's how to download

Assam Science and Technology University will release Assam CEE 2025 admit card on April 12, 2025. Candidates who have will appear for Combined Entrance Examination 2025 can download the admit card through the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in. Assam CEE 2025 admit card releasing tomorrow, here's how to download (Unsplash)

The admit card will be available on the official website from April 12 to April 23, 2025.

The official brochure reads, “The issue of Admit Card enables the candidate to appear only in the Examination and does not imply that the candidate satisfies all the requirements to be eligible for admission to the programme for which the candidate has appeared in the examination.”

Assam CEE 2025 admit card: How to download

To download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

2. Click on Assam CEE 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card is available on the page.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Assam CEE examination will be held on April 27, 2025. The exam will be held from 11 am to 2 pm. The examination will be of multiple choice questions (MCQ) type and comprise of a single paper of 3 hours duration with following distribution- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will have 40 questions each. 4 four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Incase, the candidate has selected more than one answer, it will be considered as wrong answer. CEE-2025will be based on AssamState School Education Board, Division –II (Higher Secondary Division). For more related details candidates can check the official website of ASTU.