ATMA result declared for February 2022 session at atmaaims.com, link here

  • Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result for ATMA February session result, check result here.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:18 PM IST
Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the result for ATMA February session result. The ATMA examination was conducted on February 27. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of AIMS at atmaaims.com. Candidates can check their result through PID and Password.

Here's the direct link to check the result

ATMA result: How to check the ATMA result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official AIMS ATMA website -at atmaaims.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidates log in

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in 

Step 4: ATMA results 2022 for the February session will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the ATMA 2022 result for future reference.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is meant for admissions to the Post-graduate programmes in Management (e.g. PGDM, PGDBA, MBA, MCA and also subject to regulations of local university) etc., offered by various Institutions / Universities

