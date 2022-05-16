Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BARC NRB admit card 2022 released at barc.gov.in, how to download and link here
BARC NRB admit card 2022 released at barc.gov.in, how to download and link here

  • Candidates Stipendiary Trainees Category I& II  recruitment exam can get their BARC Hall tickets via the BARC's official website, barc.gov.in.
Published on May 16, 2022 08:07 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, BARC Mumbai has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1 and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll. All the candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of BARC at www.barc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 266 posts in the organisation.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

BARC NRB Admit Card 2022 : How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at barc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ tab and then ‘New Vacancies’

Under new Vacancies, click on ‘Apply here’ next to the BARC NRB Notification

Login to your account 

Your BARC NRB admit card will be displayed on the scree

Download the admit card and take print out for future reference.

The selection procedure will include a written exam, a skill test, and an interview. The written examination will be held in Mumbai and Chennai. The interview and competence test will be place in Mumbai.

Monday, May 16, 2022
