Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023: Registration process to end on March 15

The registration process for Bihar B.E.D common entrance examination (CET-BED) 2023 will end on March 15. Candidates can register online through the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Candidates can submit and edit their applications with a late fee till March 20, 2023. The Bihar B.Ed entrance examination hall ticket will be released on March 30 and the entrance examination will be conducted on Saturday, April 30. The Bihar B.Ed common entrance test will be conducted on April 8.

Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at biharcetbed.lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on the online registration tab

Fill in the application form and pay the fees

Submit the form and download

Take a printout of the same for future reference