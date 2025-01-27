Bihar DElEd entrance exam registration ends today at deledbihar.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the extended application window for the Diploma in Elementary Education or DElEd entrance examination 2025 today, January 27, at deledbihar.com. Registration for Bihar DElEd entrance exam ends today at deledbihar.com (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the official notice, the deadline for application fee payment is January 28.

Those who have secured 50 per cent or more marks in the intermediate (Class 12) final examination are eligible to apply for the Bihar DElEd entrance examination 2025.

Candidates who will appear for the Class 12 final examination this year are also eligible to apply for this entrance test.

Candidates need to be 17 years or older on January 1, 2025 to appear for the DElEd entrance test.

Bihar DElEd entrance exam 2025: How to apply

Visit the official website for Bihar DElEd at deledbihar.com. Click on the registration link available on the home page. Enter the requested information and submit. Log in to your account. Fill out the application form. Upload documents. Review your application form and submit it. Make payment of the application fee. Download and save the confirmation page.

There will be 120 questions in the DElEd entrance examination. Each question carries one mark, meaning the total marks in the test is 120.

The duration of the exam will be two-and-a-half hour or 150 minutes.

The subjects in the entrance exam are general Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, general English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

The application process for the entrance test started on January 11. The previous application deadline was January 22 but it was later extended.

Candidates should visit the BSEB's official website for the DElEd entrance examination for new updates.