Bihar D.El.Ed 2025 registration date extended till January 27, apply at deledbihar.com

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 24, 2025 04:59 PM IST

Bihar D.El.Ed 2025 registration date has been extended. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has extended the Bihar D.El.Ed 2025 registration date. The last date to register for Bihar D.El.Ed examination has been extended till January 27, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Bihar DElEd at deledbihar.com.

Bihar D.El.Ed 2025 registration date extended till January 27, direct link here
Bihar D.El.Ed 2025 registration date extended till January 27, direct link here

As peer the official notice, the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course application form can be filled till January 27 and the last date to make payment of application fee is till January 28, 2025.

To apply for the examination, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 50% in their intermediate examination. Candidates who will appear for the Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate examination can also apply for the Bihar DElEd examination 2025. The age limit to apply for the examination is above 17 years as on January 1, 2025.

Direct link to apply for Bihar D.El.Ed 2025

Bihar D.El.Ed 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Bihar DElEd at deledbihar.com.

2. Click on Bihar BSEB D.EL.Ed 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BSEB DElEd examination will comprise of 120 questions of 120 marks, 1 mark for each question. The exam duration is for 150 minutes. The question paper will have questions from General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

The registration process started on January 11, 2025. Earlier the last date to apply was January 22, 2025, which has been extended. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bihar DElEd.

