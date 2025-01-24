TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration begins at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link to apply here

Anna University has started the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration process on January 24, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission can find the direct link through the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration begins at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link

The last date to apply for the examination is February 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given here.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: How to register

1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Click on TANCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Once done download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TANCET examination for MBA and MCA courses will be held on March 22. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The CEETA PG examination will be held on March 23, 2025, in a single shift—from 10 am to 12 noon.

The application fee for TANCET is ₹1000/—for all category candidates and ₹500/—for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamilnadu. The application fee for CEETA PG is ₹1944/—for all candidates and ₹972/—for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamilnadu.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes and CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.). For more related details candidates can check the official website of TANCET.