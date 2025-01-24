TS TET result on February 5, how to download answer key when released

The Telangana School Education Department conducted the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET) from January 2 to 20, 2025. As per the exam's information bulletin, TS TET result 2025 will be announced on February 5. TS TET: Result on February 5, Steps to download answer key when released (HT file)

Before announcing the result, the board will release the provisional answer key and invite objections from candidates at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/.

Objections will be reviewed by an expert committee constituted by the department. Following this, the final answer key will be released.

“The Director of School Education and Chairperson, TGTET is the competent authority to publish the initial key of the question papers after the conduct of CBT inviting objections through online, if any, from the candidates who appeared for the CBT, duly giving a reasonable time to the candidates for filing objections on the initial key and the same shall be disposed of by the expert committee constituted by the Director of School Education and Chairperson, TGTET. The final key shall be published for the information of candidates. Any representation / petition / objection on the key after the above stipulated period shall not be entertained,” the information bulletin reads.

How to download TS TET/TGTET answer key when released?

Go to tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/ after the answer key is released Open the link to download the initial/provisional answer key. Enter your login details. Submit and download the answer key. If you want to raise objections against the answer key, follow the instructions given on the website.

The TS TET exam had two papers. Paper 1 was for teachers of classes 1 to 5, and paper 2 was for teachers of classes 6 to 8.

The exam was held in two shifts, the first session beginning from 9 am to 11:30 am, and the second session held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Both papers had 150 marks each.

To pass the exam, general category candidates need 60 per cent or above marks.

BC category candidates need 50 per cent or more, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates need 40 per cent or above.