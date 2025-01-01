TS TET exam begins tomorrow, subject-wise schedule, admit card download link

TS TET: The Telangana School Education Department will begin the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET) tomorrow, January 2, 2025. Admit cards for the test have been released at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET exam begins tomorrow, December 2 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

According to HT Telugu, over 2.4 lakh candidates applied for the test.

Of them, 70,000+ applied for paper 1 and over 1.5 lakh applied for paper 2.

Paper 1 of TS TET is for positions in classes 1 to 5, and the second paper is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8.

The exam will start on January 1 and end on January 20.

TS TET 2024: Important dates

TS TET exam begins: January 1

TS TET exam ends: January 20

TS TET result: February 5

The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

TS TET hall ticket download link

Here is the subject/paper-wise exam schedule

Date Shift 1 Shift 2 January 2 Social Studies Social Studies January 5 Social Studies Mathematics and Science January 8 Paper 1 Paper 1 January 9 Paper 1 Paper 1 January 10 Paper 1 Paper 1 January 11 Mathematics and Science, Social Studies Mathematics and Science January 12 Social Studies Social Studies January 18 Paper 1 Paper 1 January 19 Mathematics and Science Mathematics and Science January 20 Mathematics and Science Mathematics and Science

Candidates need a DElEd/DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualification to appear for the exam. Those who are in the final year of these courses with the requisite percentage of marks can also apply.

To pass the test, General category candidates need 60 per cent or more marks. For BC category candidates, the minimum mark is 50 per cent, and for SC, ST, and differently abled candidates, the pass mark is 40 per cent.

The TS TET pass certificate is one of the eligibility conditions to apply for Class 1-8 teacher posts at state government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided and private unaided schools in Telangana.

A TG TET pass certificate remains valid for a lifetime. In recruitment processes, 20 per cent weightage is given to the TET score.