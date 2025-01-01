Menu Explore
TS TET exam begins tomorrow, subject-wise schedule, admit card download link

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 01, 2025 09:20 AM IST

TS TET: The Telangana School Education Department will begin the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET) tomorrow, January 2, 2025. Admit cards for the test have been released at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

TS TET exam begins tomorrow, December 2 (Representational image)(Unsplash)
According to HT Telugu, over 2.4 lakh candidates applied for the test.

Of them, 70,000+ applied for paper 1 and over 1.5 lakh applied for paper 2.

Paper 1 of TS TET is for positions in classes 1 to 5, and the second paper is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8.

The exam will start on January 1 and end on January 20.

TS TET 2024: Important dates

TS TET exam begins: January 1

TS TET exam ends: January 20

TS TET result: February 5

The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

TS TET hall ticket download link

Here is the subject/paper-wise exam schedule

DateShift 1Shift 2
January 2Social StudiesSocial Studies
January 5Social StudiesMathematics and Science
January 8Paper 1Paper 1
January 9Paper 1Paper 1
January 10Paper 1Paper 1
January 11Mathematics and Science, Social StudiesMathematics and Science
January 12Social StudiesSocial Studies
January 18Paper 1Paper 1
January 19Mathematics and ScienceMathematics and Science
January 20Mathematics and ScienceMathematics and Science

Candidates need a DElEd/DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualification to appear for the exam. Those who are in the final year of these courses with the requisite percentage of marks can also apply.

To pass the test, General category candidates need 60 per cent or more marks. For BC category candidates, the minimum mark is 50 per cent, and for SC, ST, and differently abled candidates, the pass mark is 40 per cent.

The TS TET pass certificate is one of the eligibility conditions to apply for Class 1-8 teacher posts at state government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided and private unaided schools in Telangana.

A TG TET pass certificate remains valid for a lifetime. In recruitment processes, 20 per cent weightage is given to the TET score.

