Bihar Prohibition Constable PET admit card releasing on April 13, details here

  • CSBC will issue the Physical Test Admit cards for the post of Prohibition Constables on April 13.
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) will release the Physical Test Admit cards for the post of Prohibition Constables on April 13. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Central Selection Board of Constables at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 365 Prohibition Constable positions. The CSBC Prohibition Constable PET will be held on April 26. A total of 1825 candidates have been selected to participate in the PET round.

Bihar Prohibition Constable PET: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card of PET for the post of Prohibition Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2021)’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

