Bihar STET 2025: Objection deadline extended and fee cap introduced

The Bihar School Examination Committee has issued an advisory regarding the objection process for the already released STET 2025 provisional answer key. The committee has extended the window for filing objections, allowing candidates to submit their challenges online till November 28, 2025. Bihar STET 2025: Candidates can challenge online with a fee of Rs. 50 per question, capped at Rs. 250. All objections must be submitted online within the deadline.

Candidates can raise their objections through the official website — bsebstet.org — by selecting the link titled “Click here for objection STET, 2025.”

The board has also clarified the fee structure for challenging the provisional key. Candidates must pay Rs. 50 per question, but the total amount charged will not exceed Rs. 250, even if more than five questions are challenged.

The board reiterated that objections can be submitted only in online mode. Any objections filed after the prescribed deadline or sent through other means will not be considered for review.

It added that this fee-capping system applies uniformly across major examinations conducted by the board, including the DElEd Joint Entrance Exam, STET and competency assessments.

Candidates have been advised to review the provisional answer key thoroughly and ensure that objections are submitted correctly within the extended timeline.