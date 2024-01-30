 Bombay High Court 2024 Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal admit card released | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Bombay High Court 2024 Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal admit card released, direct link here

Bombay High Court 2024 Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal admit card released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 30, 2024 06:09 PM IST

Bombay High Court releases admit card for Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal posts exam

The Bombay High Court released the exam admit card for Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal posts today, January 30. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit cards using their Registration No./Login ID and password.

Download Bombay High Court 2024 admit card for Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal posts exam
Download Bombay High Court 2024 admit card for Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal posts exam

The Screening Tests for Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal posts will be conducted on the 5th, 7th, 8th, 12th and 14th of February 2024.

Direct link to download admit card

Mock Test links for the screening tests for candidates who have applied for the Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal posts are available on the official website.

Bombay High Court 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Click the “Notice- Screening Test, Admit Card, Mock Test Links on the homepage.”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
