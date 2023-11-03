BPSC 32 Judicial Main exam 2023 schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination schedule for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive (Main) Examination 2023. According to the notification, the BPSC 32 Judicial Main exam 2023 will be conducted from November 25 to November 29. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 32 Judicial Main Exam 2023 to be conducted from Nov 25 to Nov 29

The BPSC 32nd Judicial Service examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Exam date First shift ( 9 am to 12 noon) Second shift ( 2: 30 pm to 5: 30 pm) November 25 General Hindi General English November 26 General Knowledge Elementary General Science November 27 Law of Evidence & Procedure Consitutional & Administrative Law of India November 28 Hindu law & Muhammadan law Law of Transfer of property & principal of equity, law of trusts and specific relief November 29 Law of contract & Torts Commercial law

The admit card for the 32 Bihar Judicial Service Main written competitive exam will be released on the official website one week before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates can check the notification here.