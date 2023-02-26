BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration process begins tomorrow

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 on February 27, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 27.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 155 vacancies.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from any Indian-recognized university apply.

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs150 for female applicants and ₹600 for general, OBC, and other state candidates.

Age limit:

Candidates' age should be between 22 to 35 years for male candidates. However, for female and other reserved candidates the age should be between 22 to 40 years.

Notification here