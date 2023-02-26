Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration process begins tomorrow

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration process begins tomorrow

competitive exams
Published on Feb 26, 2023 07:50 PM IST

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration will begin on February 27, 2023.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration process begins tomorrow(HT)
BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Registration process begins tomorrow(HT)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 on February 27, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 27.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 155 vacancies.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from any Indian-recognized university apply.

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs150 for female applicants and 600 for general, OBC, and other state candidates.

Age limit:

Candidates' age should be between 22 to 35 years for male candidates. However, for female and other reserved candidates the age should be between 22 to 40 years.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out