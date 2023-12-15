BPSC 69th mains exam 2023: Registration to reopen today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, notice here

Bihar Public Service Commission will reopen the registration process for BPSC 69th mains exam 2023 on December 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the main examination can do it through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 69th mains exam 2023: Registration to reopen today, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till tomorrow, December 16, 2023. The registration can be done by the candidates by paying the late fine. All those candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination and still have not applied for the main examination can do it by following the steps given below.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

BPSC 69th mains exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 link.

Enter the login details and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for general category candidates and other candidates is ₹750/-. For SC/ST candidates, female candidates of Bihar, the application fee is ₹200/-. For handicapped candidates, the application fee is ₹200/-.

Earlier, the registration process was opened on November 27 and ended on December 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here