BPSC 69th Prelims Final Answer Key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 69th Prelims Final Answer Key on October 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for preliminary examination can download the answer key through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 69th Prelims Final Answer Key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The final answer key has been released for General Studies- Booklet series A, B, C and D. All the appeared candidates can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

BPSC 69th Prelims Final Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 69th Prelims Final Answer Key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The commission conducted the 69th combined preliminary competitive examination on October 30 at various examination centres. The examination was conducted in a single shift – from 12 pm to 2 pm at all districts across the state. The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the last date to raise objections was till October 11, 2023.

BPSC 69th prelims result is expected soon. For related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

