BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's how to download

BPSC will release its 70th CCE Mains admit card today, April 12, 2025. Candidates can get their e-admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card releasing today, here's how to download

The Bihar Public Service Commission 70th Mains exam will be conducted on April 25, 2025, April 26, 2025, April 28, 2025, April 29, 2025, and on April 30, 2025, for a total of 2,035 vacancies.

The BPSC admit card provides candidates with details such as their name, personal details, exam details, exam day instructions, etc. Candidates are advised to print out the e-admit card and bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo identity card.

As per the BPSC notice, detailed information regarding the exam centre code will be made available on April 22, 2025.

Here’s how candidates can download the BPSC Mains admit card

Visit the official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Login with earlier provided username and password

Click on download admit card

Take a printout for exam day

BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 release date announced, check notice here

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates are advised to contact the exam-conducting authorities at least one week before the exam begins. all candidates must bring an additional copy of their admit card along with their original photo ID card to the exam centre. The students are also advised to reach the centre as scheduled; no late entries will be allowed, mentioned the April 9. 2025 BPSC notification.

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 on January 23, 2025. The results were announced for posts/ services under the combined competitive examination, finance administrative officer, and equivalent, as well as child development project officer.

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct links to check

The cut off marks for posts/ services under CCE is 91 for unreserved, 81 for unreserved female, 83 for EWS, 73 for EWS female, 70 for SC, 55 for SC female, 65 for ST and ST female. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.