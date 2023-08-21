BPSC Bihar teacher exam centre details today, check recent instructions from BPSC

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will share detailed information regarding exam centres with candidates of school teacher recruitment 2023 today, August 21. The information will be available on candidates' dashboards on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Bihar teacher exam centre details today on bpsc.bih.nic.in (HT Photo/for representation)

In a notice regarding exam centres issued on August 19, the commission said that examinees are required to bring additional copies – one for each shift – of admit cards, sign it in front of the invigilators and hand it over.

BPSC school teacher admit cards were issued last week. In admit cards, codes of the allotted exam centres and names of districts were mentioned. Now, names and other details regarding examination centres will be shared.

For the Bihar teacher recruitment exam 2023, candidates have to report at allotted centres one hour before the exam.

In another recent notice, BPSC said that used OMR sheets will be sealed in front of the candidates in exam halls after the exam is over.

It will be the responsibility of candidates to ensure that the process is completed and they must leave the hall only after OMR sheets are sealed, BPSC said.

After the exam, if answer sheet of a candidate is found missing, s/he will be responsible for it, the commission said.

Further, BPSC said that eligibility of candidates for recruitment will be determined through document verification and candidates who are appearing for CTET/BEd exam must possess qualification exam results by the time of document verification. Those who do not have the proof of necessary qualifications at the time of document verification will not be considered for recruitment.

