News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live: Exam from today, check guidelines
Live

BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live: Exam from today, check guidelines

Aug 24, 2023 09:43 AM IST
OPEN APP

BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live Updates: On the first day, the exam will be held in two shifts.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is holding the 2023 edition of the school teacher recruitment exam on August 24, 25 and 26, 2023. On the first day, the test will take place in two shifts: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Admit cards and other details can be checked on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live Updates (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Live Updates (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam venue 1 hour before the test begins. For each shift, they have to bring one additional copy of the admit card which is to be submitted to the invigilator. They must also ensure that at the end of the exam, OMR sheets are sealed properly and only leave the hall once it is done.

Analysis of shift-wise papers will be shared here. Follow all the latest updates on BPSC Bihar teacher recruitment exam here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 24, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    BPSC Bihar teacher exam today

    BPSC is going to hold the teacher recruitment exam over three days. On the first day, the general studies paper for level 1 will be held in 2 shifts: from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc

GATE 2024 registration likely from today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Aug 24, 2023 09:21 AM IST

GATE 2024: Candidates can submit their forms on gate2024.iisc.ac.in when the process begins.

GATE 2024 registration likely from today(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

AIAPGET 2023 final answer key released at nta.ac.in, download link here

AIAPGET 2023 final answer key has been released. Candidates can check the answer key through the direct link given below.

Candidates claimed their scores were calculated based on wrong answer keys. (File image)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 07:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam postponed, official notice at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam has been postponed. Candidates can check official notice below.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam postponed, official notice at kea.kar.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 05:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 released at sts.karnataka.gov.in, download link here

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 has been released. The direct link to download the admit card is given below.

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 released at sts.karnataka.gov.in, download link here
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 02:42 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NATA 2023 Exam 4: Registration begins at nata.in, direct link here

NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration begins at nata.in. The direct link to apply is given below.

NATA 2023 Exam 4: Registration begins at nata.in, direct link here
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 02:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GATE 2024 registration likely to open tomorrow on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024: Candidates who will appear in the examination can check gate2024.iisc.ac.in for application form link and other information.

GATE 2024 registration likely from tomorrow on gate2024.iisc.ac.in (PTI/For representation)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 12:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC JHT Exam 2023 notification released, application begins today at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Exam 2023 notification has been released. The application process will begin today at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Exam 2023 notification released, application begins today at ssc.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 08:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC MTS admit cards 2023 released for 3 regions, download hall tickets here

SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for Tier I examination has been released. Candidates can download admit card through direct links given below.

SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for Tier I exam released, download links here (ssc.nic.in)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 07:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates for January, July semester released at nta.ac.in

NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates for January, July semester released. Check exam dates below.

NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates for January, July semester released at nta.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 07:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains exam dates announced

UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains exam dates have been announced. The details of exam dates can be checked below.

Prayagraj-based UPPSC headquarters (File photo)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 02:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS PO, SO 2023 registration last date extended, apply till Aug 28 on ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2023: Candidates can now register for these exams till August 28 on ibps.in. Previously, the deadline was August 21.

IBPS PO, SO 2023 last date to apply extended
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC Junior Legal Officer 2023 exam date released, check notification here

RPSC has released the Junior Legal Officer 2023 exam date. The examination will be conducted on October 28 and October 29.

RPSC Junior Legal Officer 2023 exam date released, check notification here(File Photo)
competitive exams
Updated on Aug 21, 2023 07:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC releases admit card for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam on August 21. Exam to be held on August 27.

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in
competitive exams
Published on Aug 21, 2023 05:27 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 released at panjiyakpredeled.in

Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan releases admit cards for DElEd entrance exam. Download at panjiyakpredeled.in. Exam on August 28.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 released at panjiyakpredeled.in
competitive exams
Published on Aug 21, 2023 04:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd admit card 2023 out, here’s direct link to download it

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 released for state level entrance test; download from panjiyakpredeled.in. Entrance test on August 28.

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd admit card 2023 out, here’s direct link to download it(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 21, 2023 04:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out