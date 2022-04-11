BPSC headmaster recruitment : Last date to apply for 6421 vacancies is April 11

The application process to fill 6421 vacancies of the headmaster in the Senior Secondary Schools under the state education department will end today, April 11. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The notification is published on the BPSC's official website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Education Department to fill 6421 Headmaster posts in Senior Secondary Schools. Previously, the deadline for submission of the application form was March 28.

The application price for General OBC/Other State applicants is ₹700, while Female/SC/ST/PH candidates must pay ₹200 as an online application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

BPSC Headmaster recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down and click the link to apply online.

Fill the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.