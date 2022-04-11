Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC headmaster recruitment : Last date to apply for 6421 vacancies is April 11
competitive exams

BPSC headmaster recruitment : Last date to apply for 6421 vacancies is April 11

  • The application process to fill 6421 vacancies of the headmaster in the Senior Secondary Schools under the state education department will end today, April 11.
BPSC headmaster recruitment : Last date to apply for 6421 vacancies is April 11
BPSC headmaster recruitment : Last date to apply for 6421 vacancies is April 11
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:15 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The application process to fill 6421 vacancies of the headmaster in the Senior Secondary Schools under the state education department will end today, April 11. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can do so online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The notification is published on the BPSC's official website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Education Department to fill 6421 Headmaster posts in Senior Secondary Schools. Previously, the deadline for submission of the application form was March 28. 

The application price for General OBC/Other State applicants is 700, while Female/SC/ST/PH candidates must pay 200 as an online application fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

BPSC Headmaster recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down and click the link to apply online.

Fill the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out