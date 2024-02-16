 BPSC Recruitment 2024: 106 Assistant Architect posts notified, apply from Feb 21 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Recruitment 2024: 106 Assistant Architect posts notified, apply from Feb 21

BPSC Recruitment 2024: 106 Assistant Architect posts notified, apply from Feb 21

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 16, 2024 02:16 PM IST

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Architect Post from Feb 21.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified applications for the post of Assistant Architect under the Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 23/2024. The application process will commence on February 21, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Architect Post in Bihar
BPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Architect Post in Bihar

BPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 106 vacancies.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

BPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years, and the maximum age of the candidates should be 37 years for unreserved males.For unreserved females, the backwards class/ extremely backward class ( male and female) is 40 years, and for the Scheduled cast and scheduled tribe, the maximum age is 42 years.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female/PWD categories must pay an application fee of 200, while candidates from other categories must pay 750.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion

Take print for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On