BPSC Recruitment 2024: 106 Assistant Architect posts notified, apply from Feb 21

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified applications for the post of Assistant Architect under the Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 23/2024. The application process will commence on February 21, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Architect Post in Bihar

BPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 106 vacancies.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

BPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years, and the maximum age of the candidates should be 37 years for unreserved males.For unreserved females, the backwards class/ extremely backward class ( male and female) is 40 years, and for the Scheduled cast and scheduled tribe, the maximum age is 42 years.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Female/PWD categories must pay an application fee of ₹200, while candidates from other categories must pay ₹750.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion

Take print for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.