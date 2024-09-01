BPSC TRE Answer Key 2024 Live: TRE 3 answer key for July 21, 22 exams awaited

BPSC TRE Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the answer keys for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) held on July 21 and 22 soon. So far, the commission has shared the BPSC TRE 3.0 answer key for examinations held on the first two days – July 19 and 20. The direct links to download these answer keys from bpsc.bih.nic.in are given below-...Read More

BPSC TRE 3 answer key for General Studies and Language (Class 1 to Class 5, exam held on July 20)

Answer keys (For Class 6-8 exam held on July 19) English :: Hindi :: Urdu :: Sanskrit :: Mathematics & Science :: Social Science

On July 21, the exam was held in a single shift for these subjects-

Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Art, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music and Social Science (for classes 9-10, Education Department)

Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education (for classes 6-10, SC, ST Welfare Department)

On the last day, July 22, the test took place in two shifts -

Morning shift: All subjects for classes 11-12 teachers at Education and SC, ST Welfare Department schools.

Afternoon shift: Computer, Music, Art subjects for classes 6 to 10 teachers at SC, ST Welfare Department schools.

Answer keys for these two days are expected soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Read: BPSC TRE 3.0 2024: Last day of examination today, commission says exam conducted in clean and fair manner, details here

BPSC TRE answer key 2024: How to download

Go to the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Open the answer key download link for your subject A PDF will open. Download it and check the answer key.

Originally scheduled for March, the third teacher recruitment examination in Bihar was cancelled following a paper leak and a re-test was ordered. The commission informed that the re-test was conducted peacefully and without any malpractices.

Follow this live blog for the latest information about BPSC TRE answer key