BSEB DElEd 2023 registration date for 1st, 2nd year exam extended till April 26 at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Candidates can register for the 1st and 2nd-year DElEd exams without late fees from April 21, 2023, to April 26, 2023.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration process for BSEB Diploma in Elementary Education 2023 ( DElEd) exams held for the first-year and second-year sessions. Candidates can register at secondary.biharboardonline.com from April 21. The deadline for the submission of the registration form without a late fee is April 26. However, the candidates can submit the application form by April 29 with a late fee.
Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed Exam 2023: How to apply
Visit the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
On the homepage, click on the “Online Apply : D.El.Ed. Application form Session: 2022-2024(1st Yr) & Session:2021-2023(2nd Yr) Exam, 2023”.
Register yourself and fill in the application form.
Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.