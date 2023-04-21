Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BSEB DElEd 2023 registration date for 1st, 2nd year exam extended till April 26 at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB DElEd 2023 registration date for 1st, 2nd year exam extended till April 26 at secondary.biharboardonline.com

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 21, 2023 08:26 PM IST

Candidates can register for the 1st and 2nd-year DElEd exams without late fees from April 21, 2023, to April 26, 2023.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration process for BSEB Diploma in Elementary Education 2023 ( DElEd) exams held for the first-year and second-year sessions. Candidates can register at secondary.biharboardonline.com from April 21. The deadline for the submission of the registration form without a late fee is April 26. However, the candidates can submit the application form by April 29 with a late fee.

BSEB DElEd 2023 registration date for 1st, 2nd year exam extended till April 26
BSEB DElEd 2023 registration date for 1st, 2nd year exam extended till April 26

Direct link to apply

Bihar BSEB D.El.Ed Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the “Online Apply : D.El.Ed. Application form Session: 2022-2024(1st Yr) & Session:2021-2023(2nd Yr) Exam, 2023”.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar bseb
bihar bseb
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out