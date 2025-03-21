BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card released, make corrections till March 27

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check and download the registration card through the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card released (Unsplash)

The correction window will open on March 21 and will close on March 27, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the registration card can do it through the official website of BSEB.

If there is any error in the dummy registration card, the same will be corrected online on the said website within the period prescribed by the Principal of the concerned institute.

Only errors related to short spellings (i.e. A, E, K, M etc.), date of birth, religion, nationality, gender, subject etc. in the student's name, mother / father's name mentioned in the dummy registration card can be corrected. Complete change in the name of the student or mother / father's name will not be made under any circumstances.

BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card: How to make corrections

To make corrections, follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where login details will be put.

4. Check the registration card and make changes in it.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar DElEd exam will consist of 120 questions, each worth one mark. It will last two and a half hours or 150 minutes. In the exam, candidates will answer questions from the following subjects: General Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, general English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.