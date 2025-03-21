Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card released, make corrections till March 27

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 21, 2025 09:18 AM IST

BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card has been released. The correction window will close on March 27, 2025. 

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card. Candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can check and download the registration card through the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card released (Unsplash)
BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card released (Unsplash)

The correction window will open on March 21 and will close on March 27, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the registration card can do it through the official website of BSEB.

OJEE 2025: Odisha JEE registration extended till March 25, direct link to apply here

If there is any error in the dummy registration card, the same will be corrected online on the said website within the period prescribed by the Principal of the concerned institute.

Only errors related to short spellings (i.e. A, E, K, M etc.), date of birth, religion, nationality, gender, subject etc. in the student's name, mother / father's name mentioned in the dummy registration card can be corrected. Complete change in the name of the student or mother / father's name will not be made under any circumstances.

Direct link to make corrections 

BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration card: How to make corrections

To make corrections, follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where login details will be put.

4. Check the registration card and make changes in it.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar DElEd exam will consist of 120 questions, each worth one mark. It will last two and a half hours or 150 minutes. In the exam, candidates will answer questions from the following subjects: General Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, general English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On