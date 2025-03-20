OJEE 2025: Odisha JEE registration extended till March 25, direct link to apply here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee extended the application window for OJEE 2025 till March 25, 2025. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode tentatively during May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025(HT file)

Candidates who wish to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination should submit their applications on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

About the exam:

The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode tentatively during May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11, 2025 for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master Degree Courses in MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Sc), MBA, M. Tech, M. Pharm, M. Arch, M.Plan, M. Tech (part-time).

Direct Link to apply for OJEE 2025 exam

Application Fee Details:

To apply, candidates should pay application fees. The fee for a single course form is Rs.1000, and for each subsequent course, Rs.500 will be added.

Also Read: UNESCO Internship Programme: Know about eligibility, duration, positions offered and more

OJEE 2025: Here's how to apply

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the OJEE 2025 registration link.

3. On the new page, candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Enter your credentials to log in to the account.

5. Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: GATE COAPS 2025 schedule out at gate.iisc.ac.in, here are the important dates