Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB STET 2024 second dummy admit card. Candidates who will appear for State Teacher Eligibility Test can download the dummy admit card through the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com. BSEB STET 2024 second dummy admit card released, download link here

The second dummy admit card will be available on the website from January 18 to January 24, 2024. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BSEB STET 2024 second dummy admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com.

Click on BSEB STET 2024 second dummy admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the concerned applicants will ensure to download their second dummy admit card within the said period. If there is any error in the second dummy admit card, then the concerned applicants can correct the errors in the details printed in the second dummy admit card by using their user ID and password on the official website of BSEB STET. Any times of error will not be corrected after January 24. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB STET.