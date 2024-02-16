 BSSTET 2023 admit card released; here's direct link to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BSSTET 2023 admit card released; here's direct link to download

BSSTET 2023 admit card released; here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 16, 2024 04:29 PM IST

Bihar School Examination Board releases admit card for BSSTET 2023, exam on Feb 23-24.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET 2023). Candidates appearing for the BSSTET 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at results.biharboardonline.com.

BSSTET 2023 admit card now available for download
BSSTET 2023 admit card now available for download

The BSSTET 2023 examination will be conducted in one shift on February 23 and February 24.

BSSTET 2023 admit card link liven below:

http://202.191.140.165/bsebregjan24/cloea_jan24/login.php?appid=f4dbfbfecd434e6635ef1c7ad318145e

BSSTET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website results.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the BSSTET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

If candidates face difficulty downloading the admit card, they can contact the helpline number- 011-3450941 or send information to the helpdesk email id: helpdeskbiharboardedu@gmail.com.

