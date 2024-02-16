BSSTET 2023 admit card released; here's direct link to download
Bihar School Examination Board releases admit card for BSSTET 2023, exam on Feb 23-24.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Special School Teacher Eligibility Test (BSSTET 2023). Candidates appearing for the BSSTET 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at results.biharboardonline.com.
The BSSTET 2023 examination will be conducted in one shift on February 23 and February 24.
BSSTET 2023 admit card link liven below:
http://202.191.140.165/bsebregjan24/cloea_jan24/login.php?appid=f4dbfbfecd434e6635ef1c7ad318145e
BSSTET 2023 admit card: Know how to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website results.biharboardonline.com
On the homepage, click on the BSSTET 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
If candidates face difficulty downloading the admit card, they can contact the helpline number- 011-3450941 or send information to the helpdesk email id: helpdeskbiharboardedu@gmail.com.