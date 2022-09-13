CAT 2022 registration ends on Sept 14, know how to apply at imcat.ac.in
CAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in.
The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will end on September 14. Interested candidates who have not applied yet for Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) can apply at iimcat.ac.in.
Candidates from the general category must pay a cost of ₹2,300, while candidates from the reserve group must pay a charge of ₹1,150 as application fee.
The CAT 2022 admit card will be released on October 27 and the CAT 2022 examination will be held on November 27.
CAT 2022: How to register for CAT
Visit the official website at iimcat.in
On the homepage, click on the register link
Register and proceed with the application
Fill in all the details and upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit and take print out.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics