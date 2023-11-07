CAT 2023 admit cards released on iimcat.ac.in, direct link here

Admit cards of the Common Eligibility Test (CAT) 2023 have been released. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has uploaded CAT 2023 admit cards on the examination website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can go to the website or use the link provided below to download it. CAT 2023 admit card live updates. CAT 2023 Admit Cards Released, Download Now

The entrance examination, for admission to postgraduate management courses at IIMs and other participating B-schools of the country, will take place on November 26 in multiple shifts.

Previously, the admit card release date was October 25 but it was postponed to November 7.

Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in with user ID and password. Here is the direct link.

CAT 2023 admit card download link.

IIM CAT 2023 admit card download: Steps to follow

Go to iimcat.ac.in.

On the home page, open the CAT 2023 admit card download link .

Enter your user ID and password to login.

Check and download the CAT admit card.

Take a printout.

IIM Lucknow will conduct CAT 2023 on November 26.

Here are some general instructions for candidates:

After downloading the admit card, take note of your shift timings and the reporting time.

Carefully read the instructions given, including dress code of the exam, items allowed and prohibited inside exam hall, admit card details and documents required.

Make sure that your name, photo, signature and other personal details have been printed correctly. Report any error immediately.

After qualifying in CAT, candidates have to apply for counselling separately to each institute and participate in further admission rounds such as group discussion and personal interview.