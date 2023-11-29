CAT 2023 Answer Key LIVE: IIM CAT answer key awaited, check latest updates
CAT 2023 answer key will be released on the examination website, iimcat.ac.in.
CAT 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will publish answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on the examination website, iimcat.ac.in. Last year, the exam was conducted on November 27 and the answer key was released on December 1. This year, the exam took place on November 26 and the provisional answer key is likely to be published soon.
A total of 3.28 lakh candidates had registered for CAT 2023 and 2.88 lakh or 88 per cent of them appeared in the examination. There were a total of 66 questions (VARC: 24, DILR: 20 and QA: 22) in CAT 2023.
After issuing the provisional key of CAT, IIM Lucknow will invite objections from candidates. Their feedback will be reviewed and if found valid, changes will be made in the final answer key.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 29, 2023 12:41 PM IST
CAT 2023 answer key: How to download it when released
Nov 29, 2023 11:24 AM IST
- Go to iimcat.ac.in.
- Open the link to check the provisional key. Otherwise, open the registered candidate login page.
- Submit your login details.
- Check and download the answer key.
CAT 2023 answer key expected soon
In 2022, the CAT exam was held on November 27 and the answer key was issued on December 1. Going by this, candidates can expect the official answer key of CAT 2023 soon as the exam took place on November 26 this year.Nov 29, 2023 11:16 AM IST
Where to check CAT 2023 answer key
The answer key of CAT 2023 will be released on the official website of the examination, iimcat.ac.in.Topics