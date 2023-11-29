CAT 2023 Answer Key LIVE: IIM CAT answer key awaited, check latest updates

CAT 2023 Answer Key Live Updates: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will publish answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on the examination website, iimcat.ac.in. Last year, the exam was conducted on November 27 and the answer key was released on December 1. This year, the exam took place on November 26 and the provisional answer key is likely to be published soon. CAT 2023 Answer Key Live Updates (PTI/For representation)

A total of 3.28 lakh candidates had registered for CAT 2023 and 2.88 lakh or 88 per cent of them appeared in the examination. There were a total of 66 questions (VARC: 24, DILR: 20 and QA: 22) in CAT 2023.

After issuing the provisional key of CAT, IIM Lucknow will invite objections from candidates. Their feedback will be reviewed and if found valid, changes will be made in the final answer key.