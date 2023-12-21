close_game
CAT 2023 Result: One female candidate in top percentile list, secures 99.99 percentile

CAT 2023 Result: One female candidate in top percentile list, secures 99.99 percentile

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 21, 2023 06:56 PM IST

Around 2.88 lakh candidates attended CAT 2023, of which 36 percent were females, 64 percent were males, and 5 candidates represented the transgender community.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow declared the CAT 2023 results on Dec 21, 2023. CAT 2023 was conducted across the country at 375 test centers spread across 167 cities on 26 November 2023 in three shifts.

14 candidates (all Males) secured 100 percentiles in the examination. 29 candidates (28 Male and 1 Female) secured 99.99 percentiles and 29 candidates (All Males) secured 99.98 percentiles.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
As per the data shared in the official notification by IIM Lucknow, of the candidates in the top percentile list, only one female candidate of Engineering discipline who scored 99.99 percentile made it to the list.

IIM Lucknow also informed that 14 candidates (all Males) secured 100 percentiles, 29 candidates (28 Males and 1 Female) secured 99.99 percentiles and 29 candidates (All Males) secured 99.98 percentiles in the examination.

PercentileDiscipline 
100 PercentilesEngg - 11 / Non Engg - 3All Males
99.99 PercentilesEngg - 22 / Non Engg - 71- Female (Engg)
99.98 PercentilesEngg - 20 / Non Engg - 9All Males

CAT 2023 was attended by around 2.88 lakh candidates of which 36 percent were females, 64 percent were males, and 5 candidates represented the transgender community.

After the conduct of the CAT 2023 examination, officials opened the Objection Management Exercise on December 5, 2023, which ended on December 8, 2023. A total of 85 objections across 3 sections and 3 shifts were received, informed Prof Sanjeet Singh, Convener of CAT 2023.

The press release informed that IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2023 scores.

