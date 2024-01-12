CBSE releases exam city information for CTET January 2024, direct link

CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released exam city information for candidates who will appear in the January 2024 edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET. Those who have applied for the examination can now go to ctet.nic.in and check it. The direct link has been provided below. CTET 2024 exam city slip, admit card live updates CTET January exam city information released (PTI)

CTET January 2024 exam city slips download link.

To download CTET admit cards, candidates have to log in to the website using their application number and date of birth.

As of now, the link is not working. Candidates should wait for some time and try accessing the information later.

The national-level teacher eligibility examination is scheduled to take place on January 21. The exam will be held in two shifts – the first shift is from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The exam city slips contain the city's name where the candidates’ examination centres will be located. This is not the same as admit cards.

Admit cards, which will be required on the exam day, will be released later.

Steps to download CTET exam city slips

Go to ctet.nic.in.

On the home page, open the link that reads CTET January 2024 exam city information.

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the CTET 2024 exam city slip.