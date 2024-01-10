close_game
CBSE CTET 2024 Live Updates: January admit card, exam city slips expected soon

CBSE CTET 2024 Live Updates: January admit card, exam city slips expected soon

Jan 10, 2024 10:31 AM IST
CTET January 2024: Exam city information slips and admit cards of CTET will be released on ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release exam city information slips and admit cards of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2024 January examination soon. The exam will be held on January 21, 2024 and ahead of the exam, exam city information slips and admit cards will be released on ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2024 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slips expected soon
CBSE CTET 2024 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slips expected soon

The exam will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the second one is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check and verify their personal details. In case of any error, they should report it to the CBSE.

Once released, the direct link to download CTET admit card and exam city slip will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

    Where to check CTET January admit cards

    Admit cards for the CBSE CTET January examination will be issued on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

