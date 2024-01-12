CBSE CTET January 2024 exam city slips out on ctet.nic.in, steps to check

CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released exam city information slips of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination. Candidates who have applied for CTET can go to the website ctet.nic.in and download it. The direct link has been provided below. CTET 2024 exam city slip, admit card live updates. CTET 2024: Download Exam City Information Slips for January Exam

To download CTET admit cards, candidates must log in to the website using their login details.

The national-level teacher eligibility test will be conducted on January 21 in two shifts. The first shift of the examination is from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The exam city slips will mention the name of the city where candidates’ examination centres will be located. Admit cards, which will be required on the exam day, will be released later. No candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre without Admit Card, Valid ID Proof and proper frisking.

How to download CTET exam city slips

Go to ctet.nic.in.

On the home page, open the page for downloading CTET January 2024 exam city information.

Enter your Applictaion number and Date of Birth

Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the CTET 2024 exam city slip.