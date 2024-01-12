close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE CTET January 2024 exam city slips out on ctet.nic.in, steps to check

CBSE CTET January 2024 exam city slips out on ctet.nic.in, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 12, 2024 03:23 PM IST

CBSE releases CTET 2024 exam city information slips, download from ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released exam city information slips of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination. Candidates who have applied for CTET can go to the website ctet.nic.in and download it. The direct link has been provided below. CTET 2024 exam city slip, admit card live updates.

CTET 2024: Download Exam City Information Slips for January Exam
CTET 2024: Download Exam City Information Slips for January Exam

CTET January 2024 exam city slips download link.

To download CTET admit cards, candidates must log in to the website using their login details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The national-level teacher eligibility test will be conducted on January 21 in two shifts. The first shift of the examination is from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The exam city slips will mention the name of the city where candidates’ examination centres will be located. Admit cards, which will be required on the exam day, will be released later. No candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre without Admit Card, Valid ID Proof and proper frisking.

How to download CTET exam city slips

Go to ctet.nic.in.

On the home page, open the page for downloading CTET January 2024 exam city information.

Enter your Applictaion number and Date of Birth

Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the CTET 2024 exam city slip.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On