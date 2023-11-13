Chandigarh NMMS 2023 answer key out at scertchd.edu.in, here's direct link
Nov 13, 2023 01:25 PM IST
SCERT Chandigarh releases the provisional answer key of NMMSSE 2023.
State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) Chandigarh has released the provisional answer key of the National Means -cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination (NMMSSE) 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the NMMS 2023 can check the provisional answer key through the official website at www.scertchd.edu.in.
The NMMSSE examination 2023 was conducted on Sunday, November 5. Candidates will be able to raise objections till November 19.
Direct link to check Chandigarh NMMS answer key 2023
Chandigarh NMMS Answer Key 2023: Know how to download
To check the NMMS answer key 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at www.scertchd.edu.in
On the homepage, click on SCERT Chandigarh NMMS answer key 2023
Use your login credentials
Raise objections if any
Provide supporting documents
Download and take a printout for further reference.
