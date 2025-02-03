CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1124 posts begins at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun the registration process for Constable/Driver posts on the official website. Candidates who would like to apply for the posts can submit their application forms on the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The recruitment process consists Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Documentation/ Trade Test/ Written Examination/ Medical Examination which will be scheduled and conducted. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

About the recruitment drive:

A total of 1124 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates need to submit their application forms by March 4, 2025, on the official website.

Written Examination under OMR / Computer Based Test (CBT) mode will be conducted only in English and Hindi languages. Verification of required eligibility certificates/ documents with the originals will be carried out at the time of PET/PST, Documentation & Trade Test, mentioned the official notice.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the UR, EWS and OBC categories need to pay ₹100/- as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/ESM categories are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

On the home page, click on new registration option to register yourself.

Log in with your credentials and submit.

Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents if required, and pay the online application fee.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Closing/Last date of submission of online application is 04/03/2025 (2359 Hrs)

For more information, visit the official website.

