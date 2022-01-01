CLAT 2022 registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Consortium of National Law Universities will begin CLAT 2022 registration on January 1, 2022. The registration link for Common Law Admission Test will be activated at 2 pm today. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it through the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is till March 31, 2022. The CLAT 2022 examination will be conducted on May 8, 2022 from 3 pm to 5 pm. To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CLAT 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on login or register link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the Consortium has reduced the Counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs.30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs.20,000/- for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates. Moreover, CLAT 2023 examination will also be conducted this year on December 18, 2022.

