CLAT 2024 counselling first allotment list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here's direct link
The consortium of NLUs released the CLAT 2023 counselling first allotment list on December 26, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the list through the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Confirmation fee payment to the consortium for freeze and float options and NLU admission for the first allocation list will be available from December 26 to January 2 till 1 pm. The second allocation list will be released on January 8.
Direct link to check CLAT 2024 provisional allotment list
CLAT 2024 counselling: How to check first allotment list
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment list:
Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
On the homepage click on the "1st Provisional Allotment List"
A new page will be displayed on the screen.
Next, click on the colloges
Check the allotment list and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.