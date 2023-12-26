close_game
CLAT 2024 counselling first allotment list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here's direct link

CLAT 2024 counselling first allotment list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 26, 2023 01:07 PM IST

CLAT 2023 counselling first allotment list released by Consortium of NLUs.

The consortium of NLUs released the CLAT 2023 counselling first allotment list on December 26, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the list through the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 counselling first allotment list released, candidates can check on official website
CLAT 2023 counselling first allotment list released, candidates can check on official website

Confirmation fee payment to the consortium for freeze and float options and NLU admission for the first allocation list will be available from December 26 to January 2 till 1 pm. The second allocation list will be released on January 8.

Direct link to check CLAT 2024 provisional allotment list

CLAT 2024 counselling: How to check first allotment list

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment list:

Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the "1st Provisional Allotment List"

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Next, click on the colloges

Check the allotment list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam and College Guide
