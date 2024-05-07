 CLAT 2025 exam dates released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check notice | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CLAT 2025 exam dates released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check notice

ByHT Education Desk
May 07, 2024 09:02 AM IST

CLAT 2025 exam dates have been released. The notice is given here.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2025 exam dates. The official notice for Common Law Admission Test exam dates is available to candidates on the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025 exam dates released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check notice
CLAT 2025 exam dates released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check notice

The CLAT 2025 will be conducted on December 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The official notice reads, “The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) at their Meetings held on April 26, 2024 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024, 2 PM-4 PM. Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly.”

The details about registration and other information will be announced soon. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the entrance examination can follow the steps given below to register.

CLAT 2025: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on CLAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities.

Official Notice Here 

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2025 exam dates released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check notice
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On