The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2025 exam dates. The official notice for Common Law Admission Test exam dates is available to candidates on the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 exam dates released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check notice

The CLAT 2025 will be conducted on December 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The official notice reads, “The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the “Consortium”) at their Meetings held on April 26, 2024 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024, 2 PM-4 PM. Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly.”

The details about registration and other information will be announced soon. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the entrance examination can follow the steps given below to register.

CLAT 2025: How to apply

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

