Directorate of Education, Delhi has released CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 admit card. Candidates who will appear for CM SHRI admission test 2025 can download the hall ticket through the official website of Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in. CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 admit card released at edudel.nic.in, download link here

The examination for admission in Classes 6, 7 and 8 for the academic session 2025-26 will be held on September 13, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in.

2. Click on CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam will be an OMR based objective type test. The paper will be bilingual and there shall be no negative marking. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks The question paper will be divided in four sections- Language (Hindi), Language (English), General Awareness, Mental Ability and Numerical Aptitude. The maximum time allowed is 150 minutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi.