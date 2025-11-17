National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CMAT 2026 on November 17, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common Management Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. CMAT 2026: Last date to apply today at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date for submission of application fee is November 18, 2025. The correction window will open on November 20 and will close on November 21, 2025.

The exam will comprise of 100 questions of 400 marks. The question paper will be divided into 5 sections- quantitative techniques and data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness and innovation and entrepreneurship.

Direct link to apply for CMAT 2026 CMAT 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CMAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹2500/- for general male candidates. For general female, Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/*OBC-(NCL) and third gender candidates, the application fee is ₹1250/-. The fee should be paid through online mode.

CMAT-2026 will be conducted by NTA as three-hour entrance Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CMAT.