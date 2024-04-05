COMED-K UGET 2024: Registration date extended, steps to apply

Registrations for COMED-K (Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) has been extended to April 8, 2024. Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website of COMED-K at comedk.org.(Getty Images)

Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website of COMED-K at comedk.org.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the examination calendar on the official website, the exam is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2024, in two shift shifts- morning session: 9:00 am to 12 noon and afternoon session: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must pass a second Pre-University Course (PUC) or Class 12 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognized by the government.

The last two years of academics must comprise Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with English as a mandatory subject.

General merit candidates should have a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The same is 40% for SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka State.

Physics and Mathematics are mandatory subjects with Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, and Electronics as one of the optional subjects.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

Click on the registration link

A new page pops up

Furnish your details and proceed with the application process

Pay the application fee, verify the details and submit

Download the application form for future purposes