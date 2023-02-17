CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 releasing on February 20 at crpf.gov.in

Central Reserve Police Force will release CRPF ASI and HC Admit Card 2022 on February 20, 2023. The release date of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts hall tickets have been postponed. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

The computer- based test will be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

Press CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will consist of one paper with 100 objective type questions to be attempted in 1 ½ hours. The examination will consist of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF.