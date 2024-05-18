CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 released on rect.crpf.gov.in, download link here

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has declared the CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesman) Result 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their scores by visiting the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. CRPF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 released at rect.crpf.gov.in.

As per the list, a total of 67,398 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stages of recruitment.

Steps to check CRPF Tradesman Result 2024:

Visit the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in

Find the Notification section on the homepage.

Click on the link titled "Result of Computer Based Test (CBT) of Constable (Tech/Tradesmen/Pioneer/Min) in CRPF Examination-2023"

Check the PDF of the shortlisted candidates.

Download and keep a printed copy for further need.

Direct link to download CRPF Constable Tradesman result 2023

It may be mentioned here that the CRPF Constable Tradesman exam 2023 was held from July 1 to 12 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

Through the examination, the CRPF seeks to fill 9,212 vacancies for Constable (Technical and Tradesman) posts.