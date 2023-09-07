CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Where, how to download

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is expected to issue soon admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination, 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website of the board, csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 awaited (csbc.bih.nic.in)

As per reports, the exam will be held in September-October – on September 24, October 1, 7 and 15. With the first day of exam approaching, admit cards are likely to be released soon.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials (application number/registration number, password, etc.) ready as these information will be required to download the document.

These are the steps to follow to download admit cards:

Go to csbc.bih.nic.in. Open the Constable admit card download link given under Bihar Police. Enter the required login details and submit. Check and download the admit card. Read the instructions, check exam date, time and centre details.

Recently, CSBC informed that applications of 45,667 candidates have been rejected. The board has published a list with names of such applicants and reasons why their candidature have not been approved.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON