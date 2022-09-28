CSC Olympiad 3.0: Classes 3-12 students can apply till October 15

Common Services Centre (CSC) Academy has invited applications from students of Classes 3-12 to participate in CSC Olympiad 3.0. Interested ones can apply on cscolympiad.com.

The exams will be held in November-December, and the last date to apply is October 15.

The exam will be held in Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Papers for the exam are Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Cyber Security.

Hindi, English and Mathematics papers are for all classes, Cyber Security paper is for classes 9 and 10 and Physics, Chemistry, Biology papers are for classes 11 and 12 only.

Register for CSC Olympiad 3.0

CSC Academy is an educational organization that aims to popularise academic competition and assist development of competitive spirit among school children.

“The CSC Academy Olympiad’s do not lead directly to any career benefits; rather, they provide a stimulus to begin a career and to undertake a lifelong journey into the realms of exciting intellectual challenges. The CSC Academy Olympiad is just not a competition but it shall be the meeting places of the brightest young minds of the world. Much like the Olympics in sports, the CSC Academy Olympiad shall be a celebration of the very best in school level subjects,” an official statement reads.

