CSIR SO and ASO admit card 2024 released, here's direct link to download

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the admit cards for the the post of Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer today, January 26. Candidates appearing for the SO and ASO examinations can download the hall tickets from the official website at csir.res.in. Candidates are required to use their Registered Email ID and Date of Birth to download the admit card. Candidates can download admit cards from the official website at csir.res.in

The Stage- I (Paper I & Paper II) exam for the Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer post will be conducted from February 5 to February 20. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and 2nd shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The exam-taking authority has activated the Mock Test link and the admit card.

“Mock Test Link will be communicated to the candidates through registered Email ID. Candidates are advised to check of their registered email ID (including Junk/Spam folders) for examination related information”, reads the official notification.

CSIR SO and ASO admit card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website at csir.res.in

On the homepage, click on the carrier tab

Next, click on the link that reads" click on the Schedule of Stage- I (Paper I & Paper II) Examination and downloading of Admit Card for the post of Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer in CSIR (CASE-2023)."

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

If any candidate faces difficulty downloading/checking the Admit Cards for CASE-2023, he/she can contact Help Desk No. 07969049955.

Candidates can check the notification here.