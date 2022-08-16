CSIR UGC NET 2022: NTA to close down registration process tomorrow

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process of CSIR UGC NET 2022 tomorrow, August 17, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of NTA CSIR on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The link will remain active till 5 pm on August 17.

The payment facility will remain opened till 11.50 pm on August 17, 2022. The correction window will open on August 19 and will close on August 23, 2022. The examination will be conducted from September 16 to September 19, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2022

CSIR UGC NET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA CSIR on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

